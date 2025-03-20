Getty Images

Melissa Rivers and Steve Mitchel are officially married!

The couple tied the knot on March 15 at the Four Seasons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in front of 150 guests, People magazine reports.

Rivers considered canceling the wedding after losing everything in the Palisades fire in January, but friends changed her mind.

She explained, “I was tapping out, like, ‘I just can’t do this.’ And that’s when my friends stepped in and said, ‘We are doing this,’ because a number of people who are coming lost their homes, too, and they were like, ‘Thank God we have this to look forward to.’ I also knew that we were all going to want to go away for a weekend to get out of all this chaos and rest our brains.”

Melissa said “I do” in a gunmetal gown by Stella McCartney as they exchanged their own vows.

Sabrina Lott Miller, an assistant to the Rivers family for decades, officiated, and Melissa’s son Cooper Endicott, 24, gave a speech.

Guests were given a golden bee pin to wear in honor of Melissa’s late mother Joan Rivers, who died in 2014. People notes that the bee was an inspiration for Joan because of the myth that they shouldn’t be able to fly, but somehow do anyway.

Melissa and Steve shared their first dance to the Talking Heads song “Burning Down the House” as a wry nod to their recent tragedy. They followed it up with Aretha Franklin’s “I Say a Little Prayer.”

Guests were treated to Korean fried chicken sliders, baked king salmon in a tomato fondue sauce, charred brussels sprouts, short ribs, beef tenderloin, and more at the reception.

Melissa told People, "When we were planning it, our goal was simple: throw a party and have a wedding ceremony break out somewhere in the middle. And you know what? We nailed it. People were meeting, laughing, and by the end of the night, strangers were acting like old friends."

It was also a ski weekend for guests, who enjoyed the slopes at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, as well as a welcome party and farewell brunch.

She quipped, "Who knew almost all of my friends could be on such good behavior all at the same time? But seriously, the amount of genuine happiness in that room was so overwhelming. I’m not one to be cliché and say, ‘Oh, you could feel the warmth and love!’ But you know what? I actually felt it! And I’m so grateful.”

Melissa and Steve also spoke about how the fires brought them closer together.

“It’s very comforting to find out you do crisis so well together,” she said, while he recalled how they decided to exchange rings ahead of the wedding.

Mitchel shared, “We were staying in the guest room at our friend’s house, and Melissa came with the idea of let's exchange our rings. She said, let’s just do our vows right here. At first, I thought it was silly, but we did it, and it just brought us so close.”

She added, “And we took horrible selfies. But then we wore our rings for a couple of days, and then we put them back in the box for the real day.”

The couple met at a Didi Hirsch mental health foundation event and confessed, “There almost wasn’t a second date! His shoes. They were these really bad old man, low-cut loafers. But then I had to park across the street from the restaurant, and he walked over to make sure I crossed back again safely. I knew there would be a second date. That’s our running joke now, whenever something bad happens like the fires, I’m like, ‘Aren’t you glad we had that second date?”

She described Steve as a “solid guy” and said she loves how dependable he is. “It’s so wonderful to be in a relationship where I never question and never worry,” teasing, “Plus, he’s smart enough to let me win most of our arguments. Even though I’m right most of the time!”

Rivers announced their engagement in November 2023, saying, “It’s a big step for both for us and I’m still in complete and total shock, even a month later, but beyond happy.”

Referencing her late mother Joan, she continued, “And more importantly, my mom would have approved of the ring. Oh, yeah, and of Steve, too!”

Steve proposed while they were on vacation at One & Only Mandarina Resort in Mexico.