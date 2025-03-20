Eiza González is dishing on her new sci-fi horror thriller “Ash.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Eiza, who opened up about making the movie with her real-life bestie Aaron Paul, plus what’s to come on her hit show “3 Body Problem.”

Eiza shared, “I’ve never done horror like that, so I was really excited to do horror in that vein, and then I got to work with Aaron Paul, who I love and is one of my best friends.”

She explained that it was a “complete coincidence” that they got to work together.

Eiza recalled, “The script landed on our table at the same table and he texted me, he said, ‘Hey, are you doing this movie? I would love to work with you. I’ve been dying to work with you.’ I was like, ‘Me, too.’ We were just secretly praying that the script is good.”

She noted, “What an amazing opportunity to work with one of your best friends and we were both sort of in love with the concept, and then we were like, ‘Okay, let’s speak with the director and see what his vision is,’ and once we did, it was kismet.”

The film was shot in New Zealand over a few months.

González called it “the best experience of my life" because she got to hang out with Aaron, his wife Lauren Parsekian, and their kids on their off days.

Eiza is about to return to work filming “3 Body Problem,” which was just picked up for two more seasons.

She teased that viewers should “buckle up” because, “It’s about to get real crazy!”

González said, "I'm super excited about the second and third season, because if people have read the books, we’re going into the most amazing source material. Those two books, to me, are, like, the best.”

Eiza showed love for the fans of the show, saying, “People really welcomed it with open arms, and it’s amazing to meet people and how they connect with the show.”

At 35, González is in an amazing time in her red-hot Hollywood career. She said, “I’m sort of in a very risk-taking kind of space in my career and doing independent filmmaking… It is the best experience to be able to do that.”

Is a musical in her future?

Eiza answered, “I’d love to.”

González actually started out in music before transitioning into acting. She recalled, “I was touring all the time. I actually did a couple of shows that took on singing and acting simultaneously. I put out records, which blows my mind. I, like, used to be an actual pop singer at one point in my life.”