Dolly Parton on How She’s Coping After Husband’s Death: ‘It’s a Hole in My Heart’

Getty Images

Dolly Parton is opening up about how she’s coping just weeks after her husband Carl Dean passed away on March 3.

Now, she tells Knox News, “I'm doing better than I thought I would. I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close.”

She continued, “I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him and loving him,” adding he “suffered a great deal.”

The singer is missing her partner, sharing, “It's a hole in my heart, you know, but we'll fill that up with good stuff and he'll still always be with me.”

Dean was extremely private and stayed out of the spotlight, but she revealed he did enjoy visiting Dollywood… without her.

“He used to come to the park; he bought his own ticket — stood in line and got his ticket. He didn't want somebody giving him a ticket ’cause he was Dolly’s husband,” Parton shared. “Everybody thinks that's the funniest thing.”

Dolly explained that while visiting the area, “He'd just think, ‘Well, I think I'll go to Dollywood, check things out.’”

Carl even offered suggestions! “He would say, ‘You need more bathrooms,’” Parton said with a laugh. “Or he would say, ‘You need to tell them this or that. It's crowded over in that area. You might want to tell them they ought to do this or that.’”

Parton insisted, “He wasn't coming to criticize, but he would notice things and he would say, you might want to bring this to their attention.”

Less than two weeks after Dean passed away, Dolly surprised fans at the theme park’s 40th season opening celebration.

She told the crowd of Carl, “I will always love him, and I miss him,” adding, “I need to laugh. I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two.”

Earlier this month, Dolly shared the news of her husband’s death on Instagram, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

The post confirmed the 82-year-old died March 3 in Nashville, and that he would be laid to rest in a private ceremony.