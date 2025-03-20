Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram is breaking her silence, denying any involvement in his alleged crimes.

In a statement, she told Rolling Stone, “For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss. These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family. I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone.”

Khorram’s name was mentioned in lawsuits by Diddy’s former assistant Phil Pines, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr., and Ashley Parham.

“The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in — or even being a bystander to — the rape of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing and unthinkable. That is not who I am, and my heart goes out to all victims of sexual assault. I am confident that the allegations against me will be proven to be untrue,” Khorram added.

Khorram has worked with Diddy for more than 10 years.

In 2021, Diddy showed his appreciation for Khorram, calling her his “right-hand” woman.

He said on Facebook, “Meet Kristina Khorram, Chief of Staff at Combs Enterprises. Kristina aka KK keeps everything in my life and my business running. She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get sh*t done. Don’t know how I’d function without her.”

While Khorram has been named in several lawsuits against Diddy, she has not charged with any crimes or named in any indictments.

In Pines’ lawsuit, he claimed that he once witnessed the rapper kick a woman to the ground.

According to Pines, Khorram knew about the alleged assault, but took no action

In an interview on “The Fall of Diddy,” Pines said, “My direct supervisor, Kristina, was aware of what happened. Kristina told me to never speak about it again,” he alleged. “Kristina was his day-to-day manager. Eventually she became the chief of staff. Everybody at that level has a right-hand man or a right-hand woman, someone who can be trusted with everything from personal to business to good to bad. Like a marriage. A lot of times delegation would come from her.”

In response to Pines’ lawsuit, Combs’ attorneys told People magazine, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

In October, Parham filed a lawsuit, claiming she was drugged and raped with a television remote by Diddy in 2018.

In the court docs, Parham claimed Khorram was present at the house and threatened that “they could ship her off anywhere in the world and that she would never see her family or anyone she knew every again.” According to Parham, Khorram “did not think giving Plaintiff a ‘Glasgow smile’ would be advantageous to their potential clients who they could ‘sell’ Plantiff for sex to.”

Diddy’s legal team weren’t responding to the specific accusations, but instead slammed the avalanche of lawsuits being filed against him, telling “Extra,” “These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already.”

In a separate lawsuit, filed in February 2024, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. alleged Khorram “knowingly and intentionally participated in, perpetrated, assisted, supported, facilitated a sex-trafficking Venture.”

Jones referred to her as the “Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs’ Jeffrey Epstein,” referring to disgraced socialite Maxwell who is serving a 20-year sentence for helping sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019.

Combs’ lawyer Erica Wolff told USA Today, “Mr. Jones' lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving — in a court of law — that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty on to racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and forced labor.