Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher Walk First Red Carpet Together in 2 Years

Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher just hit the red carpet together for the first time in more than two years!

The couple made it a date night at NBC’s “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” in Nashville on March 19, which included some of country’s biggest stars, from Reba McEntire to Blake Shelton.

Carrie came to slay in a sparkly one-shoulder black gown with gold detail, while Mike looked handsome in a dark suit and tie.

Getty Images

Underwood put on a show inside as well, as she paid tribute to Randy Travis by performing his songs “Three Wooden Crosses” and “Forever and Ever Amen.” As she ended the second song, she greeted Travis, who suffered a stroke in 2013, in the crowd so he could sing the final word: “amen.” The moment brought the audience to tears.

Meanwhile, the last time Carrie and Mike posed together on a carpet was at the CMA Awards in November 2022.

The singer and retired NHL player wed in 2010 and share sons Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6.

The couple keeps their romance pretty private, but in 2018, Mike did gush over Carrie on Instagram.

He wrote at the time, “Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted. You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!.....Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”

In 2020, she opened up to “Extra” about how the couple was coping with quarantine life during the pandemic.

She shared, “This has been such a trying year for everybody… Throughout this process, when we were in the middle of quarantine, he looked at me and was like, 'You know what? I like you. I know I love you, but I like you, too.'”

“To be able to have that foundation, it means so much,” Carrie emphasized.

Carrie also revealed how she and Mike found time for each other while taking care of two little boys, saying, “They are in bed and we are out the door by 8 o'clock… I try to make sure I have everything done [that] I need to have done throughout the day… so we can just have a couple hours to hang out… have some wine, and just be with each other.”

Life is a little different these days, after Carrie joined “American Idol” as a judge.

“Extra” caught up with Underwood and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest in NYC ahead of the new season.

Underwood, who won Season 4 of “American Idol,” told us of being back, “Everyone is so nice,” joking, “Very good working conditions here.”