Tony Buzbee Withdraws as Attorney in Multiple Diddy Lawsuits

Getty Images

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who filed dozens of lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been forced to withdraw as lawyer in 15 SDNY civil suits.

A federal judge recently ordered Buzbee to explain why he didn’t disclose that he was not permitted to practice law in the Southern District of New York.

In a letter, Buzbee apologized to Judge Ronnie Abrams, admitting his “error in judgement [sic]” for not informing her that he wasn’t eligible to practice law in the Southern District of New York.

He said, “I now seek to remedy this error by withdrawing my representation of the Plaintiff in this matter pending the resolution of my admission to this court. As an attorney in good standing of the New York State Bar, the Texas State Bar, and your sister district, the Bar for Eastern District of the State of New York, I believe I am eminently qualified and should not be precluded from representing the Plaintiff in this action. At this time, however, my admission status has become a distraction that has shifted the focus of the matter away from where it should be, which is securing justice for the Plaintiff.”

Last month, Diddy’s legal team filed court docs against Buzbee, noting that he wasn’t authorized to practice law in the Southern District of New York.

Buzbee was representing more than 120 individuals in their suits against Combs. Even though he is withdrawing from 15 suits, he isn’t letting up on the lawsuits against Diddy, telling TMZ, “I personally withdrew, not my firm, from the few federal court cases we have on file until such time as my admission is cleared up. I'm still attorney in charge in all the New York state cases and intend to file cases very soon in Nevada and California."