Smashing Pumpkins Singer Billy Corgan & Wife Chloé Welcome Baby #3

Getty

Billy Corgan, 58, is a dad of three!

People magazine reports the Smashing Pumpkins singer and wife Chloé Mendel Corgan just welcomed a baby girl named Juno.

The little one was born in “the wee hours” of March 18 at the couple’s home in Highland Park, Illinois. She weighed 9 lbs., 9 oz and measured 22 inches. See the pics!

Billy told the magazine, "My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto. We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth."

He said of their older children, "The kids are absolutely thrilled by their new sister, and being 9 (Augustus) and 6 (Philomena) they can’t wait till she’s old enough to play.”

Chloé announced the pregnancy news in August, telling People, "We are overjoyed to announce that our family is growing! t’s an exciting time for us, although unexpected!”

Billy and Chloé have been together since 2012, tying the knot in 2023.