Rumer Willis Gives Update on Dad Bruce Willis as He Turns 70

Instagram

Rumer Willis is giving an update on her dad Bruce Willis, who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia.

During an Ask Me Anything session Tuesday on Instagram, a fan asked how Bruce was doing.

Rumer replied, “He’s doing great, thank you for asking. It is actually his 70th birthday tomorrow so please wish my papa a big happy birthday!”

On Wednesday, her sister Tallulah also took to Instagram to celebrate Bruce with a photo from his hit movie “Die Hard.” She wrote, “Happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis 🐟🐠.”

She shared the post on Stories, too, writing, “Happy 70th to the greatest to ever do it.”

Instagram

Last May, “Extra” spoke with Rumer, who said Bruce was "wonderful," adding, "He's doing so good. I got to go over and see him today, which was so lovely and so nice to see him with my daughter and just go over and give love.”

She added, “As a family, especially my sisters and I, we're just so grateful for the love that comes at him. I think it is such a reflection of who he is.”

Rumer also spoke out about her dad last month, telling the U.K. show “Loose Women” that her dad was still “doing really well.”

“He’s doing great,” she said.

The 36-year-old also praised her parents, Bruce and Demi Moore, for being such great co-parents to her and sisters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31. The stars were married from 1987 to 2000.

Rumer shared, “The thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose — they never played against each other.”

Instagram

She added, “We were a family and we still are very much a family, no matter what."

These days, they are one big happy blended family, including Bruce and his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters.

Demi told Variety last month, “We will always be a family, just in a different form. For me, there was never a question. I show up because that’s what you do for the people you love.”