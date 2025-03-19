Misty Copeland Supports YAGP’s Wildfire Relief Efforts

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Youth America Grand Prix, a global dance program, partnered with Irvine Barclay Theatre to present Dancers Making a Difference, a dance gala performance benefiting the California dance community affected by the recent wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles.

The gala, emceed by Jenni Pulos, showcased promising stars of ballet as they gave back to the Los Angeles community.

In a video supporting Youth America Grand Prix, Misty Copeland said, “It hurts my heart how many dance studios were affected by the fire, but it also warms my heart to see dancers from all over the country coming together to support each other.”

Misty noted that the performance shows “the healing power of dance.”

100% of the proceeds of the gala were donated to members of the dance community impacted by the wildfires.