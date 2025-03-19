Jonathan Majors Calls Wedding Day with Meagan Good: ‘Happiest Day of My Life’

Getty Images

Jonathan Majors, 35, and Meagan Good, 43, are officially married!

Majors confirmed the news while visiting the "Sherri" show, gushing, "I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life.'"

Sharing some of the backstory, Jonathan confirmed he had asked Good's father for her hand in marriage at one point, while they were in Paris, and he said yes.

Fast forward to yesterday, Jonathan said, “My mother is a pastor and she came from Dallas where I'm from… she came to the premiere, the L.A. screening [of 'Magazine Dreams'] and my mother had never been to one of the screenings and we had told her that, ‘Hey, we're going to do this thing,' and we did. My mother married us yesterday.”

Majors added that Meagan's mother was at the wedding too, before revealing, "We had these rings and we got them engraved in Hawaii."

He said of getting married, "It was always the plan."

The couple was first linked in 2023, and he proposed in November 2024.

“Extra” caught up with the couple on the red carpet at Ebony’s Power 100 event, where the couple had just revealed they were engaged. Meagan showed off her ring, smiling and saying, “Boom, boom.”

She gushed, “It’s the best feeling, the best feeling.”

Jonathan actually proposed twice, but he wasn’t giving up too many details. “Two proposals,” he said, adding, “I just move with my heart…You know me — I’m crazy… Let love lead the way.”

When “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Meagan in January, she shared, “The engagement life is amazing.”

She added of their wedding plans, "It's gonna be wonderful."

Earlier this week, Majors spoke with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about his film “Magazine Dreams,” opening up about how Meagan and her family have been there for him over the past few years.

The actor was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against an ex-girlfriend in December 2023, but always denied any wrongdoing.

Without mentioning the case, he said, “Meagan, my family, my incoming in-laws… it's really been great in the midst of all of it, and her family, just, ‘Come on… we love her. She loves you, come on.’”

Majors continued, “That support, it kept me alive. I mean that's no hyperbole… and now it's my lifeblood in many ways. When I say the three things I care about most in life are God, family, art… that's all I need, and Meagan is the champion of that.”

Jonathan also said he felt like he was “in a new space.”

“I was actually saying to my fiancée a couple nights ago, I was like, ‘I feel different. I feel like I'm a different person in a way,’ and she concurred. She said, ‘Yeah, from when we met to where we are now.’ She walked through the three generations of me that she's kind of experienced, and I walked through the five [generations] of her that I've experienced. The art, the life, the movies, the family, the hardships, the struggling, the falling down and trying to get back up. All of that, taking all of that and metabolizing all of that.”