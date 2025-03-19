Gal Gadot Says It’s ‘Magical’ Sharing ‘Snow White’ with Her Daughters (Exclusive)

© 2025 Sami Drasin. All Rights Reserved.

Gal Gadot is playing the Evil Queen in Disney’s new live-action version of “Snow White.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Gal, who played a game of “Mirror, Mirror” for the interview.

Gal recently took her three oldest daughters to the premiere of the movie, calling it a special experience.

She shared, “They loved it… It was the first premiere that I was able to bring my daughters with me. It’s magical because at the end of the day, we work, work, work, work, work. We go to set, they get to see what they get to see. Most of it, they don’t even get because it’s green screen. Finally, to be able to share an evening with them and watch the film, it was really magical.”

Terri asked, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, what is the thing in life that makes you smile the most of them all?"

Gal gushed, “My children, that's an easy one. I’m very, very lucky to have four wonderful daughters, and they give me so much joy. When they’re happy, I’m happy.”

Next, Terri asked, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, what is your favorite moment from 'Snow White' of them all?"

Gadot answered, "My favorite moment would be the first day, walking into set wearing the black sequined dress with the crown and everything and just feeling everyone around me. It's very intimidating — when I'm wearing the crown, I'm like, I don't know, seven feet long. It's very big."

She recalled, "The first scene we shot was the dinner scene, and it was like seven pages. I think we filmed it over three, four days. But the first day was the day when I kind of, like, set the ground for the Queen with the voice, with everything. That was the day when the Queen was established for me, and I was very nervous and excited, and I had this electric feeling in my body. That was the day that I really, really enjoyed. I was alive every second of it."

Gal elaborated on finding her voice as the Queen, "I knew that I can't speak like this, in my tone of voice, and the Evil Queen is just, she's something else. Even the way that I noticed that I started to move my body, everything was calculated or, you know, to intimidate or to scare or to attract or to own space. So, it was a character that really allowed me to go big and dramatic and theatrical because she is so grand."

Terri continued with, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, what is your favorite song from 'Snow White' of them all?"

Gal answered, "I think my favorite, favorite song is 'Waiting on a Wish,' and of course 'Heigh-Ho.' But 'Waiting on a Wish' is so timeless and magical and beautiful."

Gal was more modest about her own musical number in the film, noting, "'All Is Fair' was a lot of fun." She recalled, "It was crazy because I was being helped by four more people with the gown, because it was like 30 meters long... It's not something you can just walk away with. But it was a number. It was amazing."

Terri prompted, "Mirror mirror on the wall, what is your favorite goal of 2025 of them all?"

Gal shared, "In my own little bubble, I just want things to continue being the way they are and for all of us to be healthy, and the rest will follow. Maybe travel more. I want to travel more, but not, like, for work and stuff, but really take the family and travel and explore the world more."

She emphasized, "I don't ask for much, just health for all of us."