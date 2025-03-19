Aubrey Plaza & Late Husband Jeff Baena Were Separated When He Died (Report)

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena were separated for months before his death in January, TMZ reports.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report obtained by TMZ, the separation started in September 2024 when she moved to New York.

The ME also confirmed that Baena died by suicide.

According to TMZ, Aubrey spoke with police after his death. She shared that she had a phone conversation with Baena the night before he died. In the morning, he sent her a text message 7:36 a.m.

Around 10:30 a.m., his dog walker arrived at his home. She noticed loud music playing. When she opened the door, she found his body.

Police also noted that Aubrey shared that in October 2024, Baena exhibited some concerning behavior and she asked a friend to perform a welfare check. She added that Jeff had been in therapy since then and had never attempted suicide.

The docs state that there were no drugs or alcohol found at the scene, and that Baena did not leave a note.

In January, news broke that Baena had died at his residence in L.A. According to Deadline, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner stated at the time that the 47-year-old filmmaker's death was suicide by hanging.

Following his passing, Plaza told People magazine in a statement, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Born June 29, 1977, in Miami, Baena got his big break writing with filmmaker David O. Russell, including on the star-studded offbeat comedy "I Heart Huckabees" (2004).

Baena's directorial projects included "Life After Beth" (2014), in which he directed Plaza; "Joshy" (2016); "The Little Hours" (2017); and "Horse Girl" (2020).

The couple, showcasing their deadpan humor, offered their "closet picks" of movies for Criterion in 2017 — watch here. In 2021, Baena created the anthology series "Cinema Toast" for Showtime, which became Plaza's directorial debut.

Plaza and Baena had been a couple since 2011, but she kept their relationship out of the public eye.

She revealed they were man and wife in a 2021 Instagram post about their film "Spin Me Round," writing, "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈 excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie(who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar@sordociego@lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!! 🇮🇹❤️"