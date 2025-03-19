‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mahdi Needs Stevi to Fix Botched Barbershop Job! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé”!

Mahdi makes his first visit to an American barbershop, which is very different from what he’s used to in Iran.

He noted, “The worst part is, I couldn’t say something like, ‘Put it back.’”

He’s less than thrilled with how his mustache looks, saying, “Half of my mustache was gone.”

Mahdi relies on Stevi’s artistic skills to help fix it, but she admits that she didn’t like the end result! She confesses, “I was just trying to make you feel better.”