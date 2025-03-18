Tracy Morgan Gives Update After Vomiting Courtside at Knicks Game & Leaving in Wheelchair

Getty Images

Tracy Morgan, 56, suffered a courtside medical event at the New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Fan images from the event show the comedian vomiting in his front-row seat at Madison Square Garden, which caused a delay in the game. He also suffered a nose bleed.

Morgan later posted on Instagram, "Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! "

He joked, "More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks"

TMZ reports medics rushed to his side after he threw up and he was later seen exiting in a wheelchair. The comedian held a white towel to his face and appeared to be suffering a bloody nose.

One X user shared a video of Tracy and wrote, “Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok.”

An MSG spokesperson told the New York Post, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Tracy is a big Knicks fan. Player Josh Hart told the Post, “We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

Morgan has had his share of health issues. In 1996, he was diagnosed with diabetes. He underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. A few years ago, he shared on “Today” that he was using Ozempic to help maintain his weight.

Back in 2014, Tracy was in a horrific car crash that left him in the ICU for 10 days. The comedian suffered several broken bones and a long road to recovery after the accident.