Nelly Jokes About Ashanti’s Monthly Photo Shoots with Baby Boy Kareem! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nelly and Ashanti made it a date night at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Nelly was honored with the Landmark Award.

“Extra’s” special correspondent A.J. Andrews spoke with Nelly and Ashanti about their son Kareem Kenkaide Hayes aka "KK," who is turning 1 this summer.

When asked if they're planning a big first birthday party, Nelly commented, “Man, this boy done had more birthday parties than me!”

Ashanti clarified, “They're not birthday parties, they are photo shoots every birthday month — that’s what it is.”

Nelly joked, “I’ve been trying to save him from the photo shoots ’cause when he gets older and sees all of this, he gonna be like..."

"He's gonna love it," Ashanti interjected.

Nelly called the photos "blackmail," laughing, "Imma love them for blackmail.”

The pair also dished on if they have plans to collaborate again on a new song. Nelly played coy, saying, “Whenever it happens, it happens… Nobody’s coming before KK right now, so I ain’t gonna front... It’s definitely up to him.”

Nelly said he was honored to receive the Landmark Award and reflected on dropping his debut album "Country Grammar" 25 years ago.

"It don’t feel like it’s been that long,” he said, “but I mean, man, St. Louis is in the building and I’m very thankful that I got the chance to, you know, shine a little light for the people from where I’m from.”

Nelly later performed a medley of his hit songs, including "Country Grammar,” “Ride wit Me,” and “Hot in Herre.”