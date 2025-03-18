Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Takes on Blake Lively Settlement Rumors

Getty Images

Could Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle their ugly legal battle before their trial next year?

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman commented on the possibility of a settlement during an appearance on the podcast “The Town with Matthew Belloni.”

Host Matthew Belloni doesn’t think the trial is going to happen, saying, “I just think that the potential for the circus and the damage to both sides here will ultimately win out and you guys will settle. So, if that’s the case, why not just settle now? What is the number? What would it require for this to go away?”

Freedman responded, “You keep referring to it as a circus and I get it. You see a lot of cases. You see a lot of things, but the reality is this is not a circus when you go through an experience like this. I’ve represented a lot of people in the worst moments of their career, the worst moments of their life. Justin has been destroyed by this.”

Freedman pointed out that Lively’s sexual harassment and defamation allegations against Baldoni are a “really serious thing.”

He emphasized, “In this day and age, the only way that you can truly get back is to prove your innocence and that’s what we’re actively working to [do]. That may only be able to be done in a courtroom.”

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.

Lively then sued Baldoni, and he fired back with a $400M defamation lawsuit against her. Both parties have also denied any wrongdoing. Justin and Blake’s case is set to go to trial in March 2026.