‘Ghost Adventures’ Host’s Wife & Convicted Murderer Texted About Being in Love (Report)

Instagram/Getty

Shocking new details have emerged about Victoria Goodwin’s alleged murder-for-hire plot to have her husband, “Ghost Adventures” host Aaron Goodwin, killed.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, obtained by People magazine, claims that Victoria hired a hitman with the help of convicted murderer Grant Amato.

The arrest report claims Victoria and Grant texted about "how much they are in love" and that Goodwin insisted her husband “would not accept divorce."

She allegedly reached out to Amato, 35, in March 2024 after seeing him in the docuseries “Ctrl + Alt + Desire.” The show claims that Grant stole $200,000 from his family and later killed his mother, father, and brother. He is serving a life sentence.

NBC Orlando affiliate WESH 2 shared more details from the arrest report, which stated, "[Victoria] had become aware of Amato through a true crime documentary and began writing to him. She described their relationship as pen pals which began in May 2024 and ended in November of 2024."

Per WESH 2, Victoria allegedly wrote to Grant of the plot, "I'm so anxious LOLOL, I just can't believe it's happening… how did I get to this point," and, "Am I a bad person? because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

The exchange also mentioned "payment plans, location, anticipation, and nothing done to stop the plan once in motion."

According to WESH 2, Victoria had set aside $11,515 to pay the hitman.

Another message from Victoria to Grant, allegedly said, "[Aaron Goodwin] is asleep right now in the hotel room… brother. I need to know what is going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?"

The plan came to light after Okeechobee Correctional Institution corrections officers confiscated Amato’s phone and found the messages. Florida Department of Corrections then reached out to LVMP regarding the plot.

The messages ultimately led to Victoria’s arrest earlier this month for soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder.

When asked about the messages, Victoria allegedly said in the arrest report that she was “lonely” and having marriage problems. She claimed she did not want Aaron dead, and could not remember sending any messages about a hitman.

According to the arrest report, "She described herself of sometimes daydreaming of being in a different situation… Victoria expressed her feelings of wanting to be without Aaron and with Amato, which she described as fantasy or daydream."