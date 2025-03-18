Getty Images

Gal Gadot cemented her place in Hollywood history as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Gal was joined on the special day by her husband Jaron Varsano and their four daughters: Alma, 13, Maya, 8, Daniella, 3, and Ori, 13 months.

Gadot gave a shout-out to her girls in her acceptance speech, saying, “Our daughters, Alma, Maya — whose birthday’s today, she’s 8, mazel tov, Maya! — Dan Dan, and baby Ori, everything I do, I do for you. Being your Ima is my greatest, greatest privilege and the most meaningful thing I’ve ever done.

“Thank you for being part of the circus. Like we always say, you allow me to fulfill my dreams and I hope that you know that you can do the same,” Gal went on.

“You inspire me every day to strive to be a better person to be strong and kind and brave just the way you are, and I hope that you’re proud. I want you to know that this is not about fame or movies or any of that. This is about going after your passion and working hard, and I want you to know that if you do, that you can achieve anything, my sweet girls. Absolutely anything, never forget that. I love you.”

Gadot didn’t forget to show her appreciation for Jaron. She said, “Whenever my success grew, I always got pregnant, I needed to ground myself. That’s what I tell my agents. It’s either I’m making movies or making babies — no more babies. But Jaron always reminded me to dream and to be free to do whatever it is that I want to do.

“My career has been a wild adventure and through it all, one person has been there, steadily beside me, my husband,” Gal gushed. “I can’t even begin to express how much you mean to me and you’re my rock, you’re my compass, you’re my fire, you’re my best friend. You inspire me so much to dream… I could not have been here without you.”

Gal was emotional as she spoke about the “surreal” honor for a girl from a small town in Israel and how the star is something she can share with the world.

Offering a message to all the girls out there, Gadot emphasized, “If a girl from Rosh HaAyin can get a star on Hollywood Boulevard, anything is possible.”

Gadot recalled 15 years ago when she and Jaron drive by the famed boulevard, saying, “Who would have thought… such an honor.”

Thanking everyone for attending her big day, Gal added, “I feel very humbled and grateful. Words cannot express this surreal feeling… I could never imagine such a moment. I never dreamed of becoming an actress and I never knew that these things are possible.”

She thanked Vin Diesel and Patty Jenkins, who both spoke at the ceremony, for their support and belief in her.

Gal told Vin, “You took a chance on a complete unknown and invited me to the ‘Fast and the Furious’ family. Talk about starting big… It was my first movie ever and your faith in me completely changed the course of my life. Thank you for your trust, for showing up, thank you for your love.”