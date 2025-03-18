‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Expecting Baby #5

Getty Images

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, 37, is having another baby!

Wood announced that she’s pregnant with her fifth child with husband Elan Ruspoli in her weekly newsletter.

Calling it a “little secret,” she shared, “I'm almost seven months pregnant! Our family is beyond excited, and my kids are over the moon.”

Wood is already a mom to sons Rise, 6, Lenix, 4, Brando, 2, and Valor, 18 months.

During her pregnancy, Jacqueline is “continuing to work out,” “prioritizing protein” in her diet, and “creating a peaceful home environment.”

She emphasized, “There's a lot going on over here. But I wouldn't have it any other way."

Last year, Wood opened up about motherhood, telling First for Women, “I’m a mama bear. And I feel like I’ve never been more authentically me than I am now.”