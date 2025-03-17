Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Spotted Together Again

Getty Images

Tom Cruise, 62, and Ana de Armas, 36, are making headlines again!

On Friday, the two were photographed after landing in London via helicopter.

In the pics obtained by People magazine, the two are seen smiling as they walk side by side.

Cruise is wearing a brown button-up and jeans, while Ana sports a black coat, white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

A source insisted that nothing romantic is going on between Tom and Ana, noting that director Doug Liman was also there with the two.

Tom and Doug worked together on the 2017 film “American Made” and 2014’s “Edge of Tomorrow.” Tom recently signed on to star in Doug’s film “Deeper.” They are also working on a space movie, which is currently in development.

According to the insider, Tom and Ana are teaming up on a top-secret project.

The sighting was the second time that Cruise and de Armas have been spotted together. Just two days after Valentine’s Day, they were photographed grabbing dinner together in London.

At the time, a source told People magazine that Tom and Ana were joined by their agents and were “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

The insider said that Tom and Ana are “just friends,” and “have no romantic connections.”

Days later, Ana was seen walking with her boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta in Madrid, temporarily squashing all the rumors of a Cruise romance.

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Ana was seen arm in arm with Manuel, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.