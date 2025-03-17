Instagram

A teary-eyed Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram to share the emotional truth about the side effects of cancer treatment.

While lying in bed, Mellencamp admitted, “Some nights are really hard. Tonight’s one of them.”

“I know I speak a lot about all the fun and amazing things that I’ve been doing since all of the tumors, and I have been doing them, and it’s been my way of peace, of coping, finding happiness, but I also wanted to send a reminder and a gentle, like, ‘I feel you,’ if you’re going through this, going through a hard time, that is also normal,” Teddi explained. “We all find our new normal, and we do the best that we can to feel as good as we can in that moment.”

She’s undergoing immunotherapy and begins radiation this week after being diagnosed with brain cancer last month and having surgery to remove several tumors.

In another Instagram Story, Teddi noted, “My immunotherapy kinda kicks your butt, guys. It kinda kicks your butt, but it waits a little bit — and then it kicks your butt.”

Teddi recently opened up about her darkest days on her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast” with Tamra Judge, who recalled, “I don't know if it [was] just me or I was in the group text, but you said to me, 'You all thought I was mental, but actually, I'm on my deathbed. And I remember texting you back and said, 'No, you're not, because if you're on yours, then I'm on mine, because I can't live without you."

Mellencamp also sharing some much-needed high moments with her kids, like her son’s baptism, as she fights to come back stronger.

On February 12, Teddi first announced that doctors found “multiple tumors” on her brain, and that she would be undergoing surgery to remove two. She revealed the “remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation.”

Mellencamp, who is the daughter of John Mellencamp and Victoria Granucci, was prompted to seek medical care after “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches” for weeks. The pain became so unbearable she had to be hospitalized. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors discovered the tumors.

After the surgery, the reality star revealed on Instagram that doctors actually removed four tumors.

“I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable. In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

She continued, “The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.”

Mellencamp added, “As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they’re definitely helping me stay strong.”

She included a photo of herself in the hospital as well as an X-ray of her brain.

Over the years, Teddi has been open about her battle with melanoma, sharing every step of her journey to bring awareness.

A year ago, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Teddi, who had revealed that her melanoma had returned.

She said, “This most recent one, when they checked it, they did a little biopsy, it came back. I had the wide excision surgery again and then the margins weren’t clear.”

At the time, she was shocked to be “turned down for life insurance.”