Patrick Schwarzenegger Goes Nude for SKIMS Wedding Campaign with Fiancée Abby Champion

Patrick Schwarzenegger isn’t just stripping down naked on “The White Lotus,” he’s also baring all for SKIMS!

In a new campaign for SKIMS’ Wedding Shop, Patrick went nude with nothing but a bouquet of flowers covering his naughty bits. Patrick was joined by his supermodel fiancée Abby Champion, who showed off sexy lingerie.

Patrick and Abby were photographed by Carin Backoff.

In a statement, Abby said, “This is such an exciting time in my life, and I want to feel my best throughout it all. SKIMS is my go-to for confidence and comfort, and I can’t wait to wear these stunning pieces for our wedding celebrations and honeymoon.”

Patrick shared, “Being part of SKIMS’ Wedding Shop with my fiancée Abby was such a fun experience and made me more excited for our big day. Grooms are usually expected to just show up, but SKIMS designed with the men in mind also.”

Kim Kardashian, SKIMS co-founder and chief creative officer, added, “Patrick and Abby’s love is so beautiful, and it shows in every shot. SKIMS is all about making special moments even more meaningful, and with the variety of styles we offer, every couple and bridal party can find something that feels completely authentic to them.”

Patrick and Abby have been engaged for a year.

It is unclear when they’ll be tying the knot, but right now, Patrick is busy promoting the third season of “The White Lotus,” in which he plays Saxon.

“Extra” spoke to Patrick at the premiere, where he was joined by Abby, dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, mom Maria Shriver, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, and brother-in-law Chris Pratt.