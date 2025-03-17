Jenny McCarthy Teases ‘Masked Singer’ Season 13 Winner: ‘You’re Going to Be Shocked’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy was shimmering gold at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday.

“Extra’s” special correspondent A.J. Andrews spoke with Jenny, who dished on “The Masked Singer,” which kicked off Season 13 last month.

She said, “I’m always right, you guys, but every year, at the finale, you’re going to be shocked to see who it is.”

“I don’t think you’re going to guess it,” Jenny added. “You’re going to be very surprised.”

As for what she wants to be done on the show, McCarthy answered, “How about a Britney Spears night? That would be fun, homage to Britney. I want her on the show. I think that would be a fun unmasking.”

Jenny recalled when her man Donnie Wahlberg shocked her by appearing as a character on the show, saying, “That freaked me out.”