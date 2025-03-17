Brittany Cartwright on ‘Finding My Voice’ Amid Jax Taylor Divorce Drama (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Valley” stars Brittany Cartwright and Janet Caperna hit the red carpet together at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday.

“Extra’s” special correspondent A.J. Andrews spoke with the ladies after the dramatic trailer for Season 2 “The Valley” dropped.

Brittany commented, “The trailer I feel like was a good teaser, but there’s so much more that’s going to happen that people can expect.”

Janet added, “Honestly, the thing I love most about our show is that it’s all real. It’s all authentic. We’re a real group of friends, relationships, all this stuff, so with us, you get the good, the bad, the ugly, like, all of it.”

Brittany filing for divorce from Jax Taylor will play out this season. She said, “Lots of ups and downs, but at the same time, I feel like it was time to move on and I feel like a lot of people are going to see a lot of strength and growth from me. I’m excited about that ’cause it’s going to be a different version of myself that people are used to and after 10 years of being on TV and doing this reality stuff, I feel like I’m finally finding my voice.”

As for how she has been able to find her voice, Brittany credits her son, saying, “It’s just been so much, but also like having my son and he’s, like, really my driving force to like make me stay strong and on point.”

Janet praised Brittany for being strong, adding, “You’re going to see her finding herself and finding her best version of herself. It’s going to be hard in a lot of ways, but it’s going to be really great!”