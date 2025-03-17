Blake Lively Shares Loved-Up Selfie with Ryan Reynolds Amid Justin Baldoni Drama

Instagram

Blake Lively, 37, and Ryan Reynolds, 48, showed off their romance with a cozy selfie on Instagram Stories.

Lively shared the pic amid her ongoing “It Ends with Us” legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In the photo, Ryan wears a colorful striped sweater with a light blue Wrexham Lager beanie and glasses, while Blake, in a black coat, leans into him.

The pic was set to the Rolling Stones’ 1971 hit “Wild Horses.” Horses were a theme on Lively’s Stories, as she also shared pics of horse cupcakes and cookies along with the Big Three playing “All the Pretty Little Horses.”

She wrote alongside the cupcakes, “The family that bakes together… stays sick on buttercream together.”

The post comes on the heels of Blake’s trip to Austin for the SXSW movie festival, where she promoted “Another Simple Favor.”

Afterward she wrote on Instagram, “Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out. Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin.”

Meanwhile, Blake is in a heated legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

In December, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.