Ariana Madix Says New ‘Vanderpump’ Cast Has ‘Tough Road Ahead’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ariana Madix was channeling a pot of gold on St. Patrick’s Day at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Extra’s” special correspondent A.J. Andrews spoke with Ariana, who reacted to the upcoming revamped “Vanderpump Rules.”

She shared, “I’m excited to see, I guess, how it works. It’s such a hard thing to do, I think, to put yourself out there… They have a tough road ahead of them… Anybody, I think, who’s done that has lived that, and I think they’ll be great. They’ll have fun.”

Madix has learned a lot since appearing on the reality show. She explained, “I’ve learned to trust myself. I’ve also learned to trust my gut more and I think I’ve learned that I can do things that are hard in life.”

As for what has been the hardest thing she’s overcome, Ariana answered, “Grief.”