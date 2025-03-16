Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom Marry in Secret Beach Wedding

Getty Images

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are married!

The couple exchanged vows, People magazine confirms, in a beachy ceremony this weekend.

Theroux, 53, and Brydon Bloom, 30, are seen dancing and celebrating in the photos, with Justin in a tux with a cream jacket and his bride in a stunning white dress that is open at the back.

The couple had been seeing each other since at least February 2023, were packing on the PDA months later, and announced their engagement in August of last year.

Theroux proposed with a show-stopping 4-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring that also sported the couple's birthstones.