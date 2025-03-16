Celebrity News March 16, 2025
Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom Marry in Secret Beach Wedding
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are married!
The couple exchanged vows, People magazine confirms, in a beachy ceremony this weekend.
Theroux, 53, and Brydon Bloom, 30, are seen dancing and celebrating in the photos, with Justin in a tux with a cream jacket and his bride in a stunning white dress that is open at the back.
The couple had been seeing each other since at least February 2023, were packing on the PDA months later, and announced their engagement in August of last year.
Theroux proposed with a show-stopping 4-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring that also sported the couple's birthstones.
This is the first marriage for the "Gilded Age" star Brydon Bloom, who is the daughter of the late TV anchor David Bloom, who died of a pulmonary embolism in 2003. It's the second marriage for Theroux, who was wed to Jennifer Aniston from 2015-2018.