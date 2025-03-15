The Hackmans' Dog Died of Starvation, Thirst (Report)

Getty Images

One of the final mysteries in the tragic deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa has reportedly been answered.

At the time the couple was found dead in their New Mexico compound, investigators were confused by their seemingly simultaneous deaths in different parts of the house, as well as the death of one of their dogs. Two other dogs were found in good health, but had access to a door that was ajar.

Authorities have since confirmed Hackman, 95, died of heart disease and complications of Alzheimer's disease just over a week after his wife, 65, died suddenly of hentavirus pulmonary disease.

The lingering question had been how their dog Zinna died.

Initially, the dog being dead at the same time as the couple suggested a carbon monoxide event. That explanation was ruled out.

According to The AP, an examination conducted by the New Mexico state Department of Agriculture has revealed that the poor animal, which was crated inside a closet in the home, succumbed to starvation and dehydration after Arakawa died unexpectedly and Hackman was apparently too mentally unwell to function.

The kelpie mix was partially mummified. No presence of infection, trauma, or poisoning were found.

The AP reports a family friend, Joey Padilla — owner of Santa Fe Trails, a pet facility — described the former shelter dog as an outstanding companion to Arakawa.

Hackman and Arakawa's deaths are likely to spark a legal battle. TMZ reported last week that Hackman's 1995 will ignored his three children, leaving everything to Arakawa.

However, since Arakawa died first, it is likely his children will expect to inherit.

As for Arakawa, her 1995 will left her estate to Hackman, with a provision that if the two died within 90 days of each other, her assets would go to charity.