Wendy Williams is speaking out against her court-ordered guardianship on “The View”!

Williams, 60, was previously diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), but insists she is not cognitively impaired.

On Monday, Wendy dropped a “help” note out her fifth-floor window at an assisted living facility before being escorted by police and an ambulance to Lenox Hill Hospital to take a capacity test, which she passed.

She told “The View,” “I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor, so that’s why I went to the hospital,” adding she had bloodwork done for her thyroid condition as well.

Williams continued, “It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it,” saying indignantly, “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!”

The star also recounted getting in trouble at her assisted living facility for going to dinner with her niece Alex after her hospital stay.

“It was great at first… They got me at the hospital, and then — with permission from the guardian, of course — we left the hospital by ambulance, and we stayed [at the living facility] for about an hour, because we knew we were going out to eat, just to celebrate life,” Wendy said.

She continued, “We went to Tucci — great dinner! There were paparazzi, so we stopped. That’s what I do. I stopped, posed, and these two people that work here… they’re downstairs waiting for me... I’m not permitted to do anything, but stay on this floor, memory unit floor.”

Wendy has long said the memory care unit is for older folks. “I’m 60!… Why am I here!?” she wondered.

When asked if she plans to return to broadcasting, Wendy said it seemed unlikely under her guardianship.

Williams said, “I’ve been doing important things all of my life,” and then seemed to refer to the guardian and judge, she said, “These two people don’t look like me. They don’t talk like me. They don’t act like me. They will never be me. I need them to get off my neck!”

TMZ previously reported that the NYPD and Adult Protective Services are also looking into Wendy’s living situation.

An attorney for guardian Sabrina Morrissey recently sent a letter to TMZ branding much of the recent media coverage about Wendy’s guardianship as "untrue, inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading."

The letter also and stated that Williams could speak with her family and see them whenever she wanted, but Williams doesn’t agree with that characterization.

Last month, during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, Williams could be seen through a fifth-floor window as she spoke with Harvey over the phone from her room. She called her life “isolated.”

He asked her, “Are you allowed to go out?” and Wendy told him, “No. I am not allowed to go out,” adding, “I can call you, but you can’t call me.” She added her friends were not allowed to visit.

Williams told him, “In the last 30 days, I went out twice, for my teeth.”

Harvey told her, “I gotta say, even people who are in prison for murder get an hour a day outside, and you've only been outside in fresh air twice in the last 30 days?”

She said, “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Wendy, who does not have access to the internet, later insisted, “This system has failed from top to bottom regarding this guardianship and everybody involved with that. The system’s failed. I want my freedom back — how about that!”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Harvey about Wendy, and he shared, “My take is Wendy Williams is back to who she was.”

As for why she hasn’t been able to take control of the situation, Levin said, “She isn't because everything is stacked against her right now. She's dealing with a judge, a guardian, that have basically said, ‘You can't have visitors, nobody can call you, you can't have any internet.’ She is isolated, and at a point you surrender to that. Although she isn't now; she wants out of this thing.”

He also addressed her finances, saying, “I got to tell you, yes, she should have somebody handling her finances, and she agrees with that, so that nobody can take money from her… but that doesn't mean you lock somebody up.”

For more, watch "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" on Tubi.