Wendy Williams Says She Wants ‘Happiness, Freedom’ Amid Guardianship Drama

Published Draft

On Friday, Wendy Williams was in good spirits while leaving her assisted living facility the Coterie in New York City.

Before hopping into a black van, Williams stopped to smile for the cameras.

When asked by Published Draft photogs about what’s going on in her life right now, Wendy answered, “Happiness. Freedom.”

Wendy also thanked the photogs, who told her that she looked healthy and wonderful.

Williams was joined by her niece Alex Finnie.

Earlier in the day, Williams spoke out against her court-ordered guardianship on “The View.”

Williams, 60, was previously diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), but insists she is not cognitively impaired.

On Monday, Wendy dropped a “help” note out her fifth-floor window at an assisted living facility before being escorted by police and an ambulance to Lenox Hill Hospital to take a capacity test, which she passed.

She told “The View,” “I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor, so that’s why I went to the hospital,” adding she had bloodwork done for her thyroid condition as well.

Williams continued, “It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it,” saying indignantly, “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!”

The star also recounted getting in trouble at her assisted living facility for going to dinner with her niece Alex after her hospital stay.

“It was great at first… They got me at the hospital, and then — with permission from the guardian, of course — we left the hospital by ambulance, and we stayed [at the living facility] for about an hour, because we knew we were going out to eat, just to celebrate life,” Wendy said.

She continued, “We went to Tucci — great dinner! There were paparazzi, so we stopped. That’s what I do. I stopped, posed, and these two people that work here… they’re downstairs waiting for me... I’m not permitted to do anything, but stay on this floor, memory unit floor.”

As for the possibility to returning to broadcast, Wendy said it seemed unlikely under her guardianship.

Williams said, “I’ve been doing important things all of my life,” and then seemed to refer to the guardian and judge, she said, “These two people don’t look like me. They don’t talk like me. They don’t act like me. They will never be me. I need them to get off my neck!”