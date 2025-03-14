Apple TV+

“Ted Lasso” is coming back!

Apple TV+ announced the exciting news on Friday, and star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis confirmed the renewal on “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

Jason told the brothers, “We are writing Season 4 now, that is the official word. Ted is coaching a women’s team.”

When Travis asked if the new season would take place in the U.S., Jason laughed, saying, “Too many questions,” insisting he doesn’t know since they are still writing it.

As for why they are bringing the show back, Sudeikis said, “The universe kept saying things,” whether it be friends, family, or fans. He added, “We hear you, we’re listening… and then more stories kept unfolding and popping up in our heads… We are just exploring all that now.”

Jason added, “It is daunting because we told the story we wanted to tell but there is more there.”

The comedian also released a statement, saying, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, added, “If ever there was a show the world needed more of right now, it would be ‘Ted Lasso.’ We — along with countless fans around the globe — have been rooting for another season, and it is an incredible feeling to be able to say, ‘Yes, it’s happening!’ We thank our partners at Apple and can’t wait for Jason and the entire ‘Ted Lasso’ dream team to step back onto the pitch and deliver another season of this phenomenal series.”

“Ted Lasso,” which debuted in 2020, followed an American football coach who is hired to manage the UK team AFC Richmond, despite his lack of experience with soccer.

No other cast has been confirmed, but Variety reports options had been picked up by Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift.

In recent years, “Extra” has spoken with the cast about a possible Season 4.

Jason said it was “tough” to talk about it as the cast celebrated Season 3.

While Hannah teased, “It ain't over till it's over,” adding, “I’m hopeful.”

Brett jokingly pitched a supernatural Season 4 that would give new meaning to their tagline “Believe”!