Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Go Back to the ’80s in Sexy ‘Sunset Blvd’ Music Video

Selena Gomez just released her sultry new music video for “Sunset Blvd,” her new single with fiancé Benny Blanco!

The song was inspired by their first date on the iconic street in Los Angeles.

Gomez was directed by Petra Collins in the music video, which was inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1982 film “One from the Heart.”

In the video, Gomez is channeling an ’80s vixen while serenading a mini Benny. The movie also featured a similar scene.

At the end of the music video, mini Benny is eaten alive by Selena in one bite!

“Sunset Blvd” is the third single from Selena and Benny’s joint album “I Said I Love You First,” out March 21.

Days ago, Gomez opened up about the song, saying, “Our first date was on Sunset Blvd., and it’s also the title of our next song together.”

The cheeky and suggestive lyrics include, “I can’t wait to hold it, hold that / big big hard heart.”



In the chorus, she sings, “With open arms / holding you naked / middle of Sunset Boulevard,” while the verse continues, “Feels so good it hurts / but you fill up what’s broken / woman of few words / but for you I keep my mouth wide open.”

Selena and Benny have already released “Scared of Loving You” and “Call Me When You Break Up” from the new album.