Michael B. Jordan, 38, and Taylor Russell, 30, had tongues wagging after they were spotted together in London.

A fan account posted footage of the “Thomas Crown Affair” co-stars walking down Oxford Street.

He was wearing wide-leg pants and a hoodie, while she wore a long skirt and jacket with a scarf.

Michael and Taylor didn’t show any PDA in the video, so the dating rumors are all speculation.

Jordan was previously linked to Lori Harvey, but they split two years ago.

He told GQ last month, “I’m not tripping over it... I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out.”

Michael added, “I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even... to that, you know?”

He does want a family someday, saying, “I’m competitive, and I know I would want to be the best dad. But right now, I’m trying to do my best at this part [of my life] as well.”