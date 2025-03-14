Getty Images

TMZ has obtained copies of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa’s wills.

The couple died within days of each other in February.

According to the site, Hackman changed his will in 1995 to make Betsy the sole beneficiary. Multiple reports approximate his net worth at $80 million.

She also intended for the majority of her assets to go to Gene.

Not mentioned were Gene’s three children, Christopher, Leslie and Elizabeth.

TMZ reports Betsy’s will indicates that if the couple died within 90 days of each other — which they did — it would be considered a simultaneous death.

In that case, the site says if Gene and Betsy did not have a prenup, then the assets would be divided because New Mexico is a community property state.

Arakawa’s half would go to charity, and Hackman’s would be split evenly between his children, as his next of kin.

TMZ adds that Chris Hackman has hired California trust and estate lawyer Andrew M. Katzenstein, which means he could end up challenging the will.

Gene and Betsy were found dead in their Santa Fe home in February. Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico Dr. Heather Jarrell later announced that Betsy passed away first from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, and that Gene died about a week later from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributing factor.