Disney

Twenty-two years after the original “Freaky Friday,” Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back for the highly anticipated sequel “Freakier Friday.”

In the new teaser trailer, Jamie Lee and Lindsay are reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, who are mother and daughter. Chad Michael Murray is also returning to the movie as Jake, making an appearance in the teaser!

In the original, Murray played Lohan’s love interest, and it seems like her character still has some feelings for him!

According to a synopsis, the sequel “picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

After years of rumors, Disney confirmed that the movie was in production last summer.

In August, “Extra” spoke with Jamie Lee, who opened up about reuniting with Lindsay.

Jamie Lee said, “She's grown up. She's had a baby of her own… She's 38 years old. I mean, how crazy is that? She was 15 when we made the movie. I mean, it's insane.”

Lohan dished on the long-awaited sequel with "Extra" in November while promoting her Netflix holiday movie.

She teased, "The movie is really funny. There’s like a lot more heart, there’s a ton of music in this one, which is different. Everything’s bigger, the jokers are bigger. It’s really something. Me and Jamie really threw ourselves into it, and we're just really, really proud of it."