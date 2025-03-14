Eric Bauza Teases Daffy Duck & Porky Pig’s Buddy Comedy ‘The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie’

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi was joined by Eric Bauza, the voice of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig in the new movie “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”

The movie marks the first stand-alone feature film for Looney Tunes. Eric said, “I always say that this movie was made without the help of Artificial Intelligence and any professional basketball players.”

The brand-new buddy comedy stars one of the greatest comedic duos in history, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck.

Eric explained the premise, “They are just like us. They have a house to repair, they have a hole in the roof. They’ve got to get new jobs then they stumble upon this alien chewing gum invasion... Who better to save the world than Daffy and Porky? But the question is… who is going to save them?”

The movie is great for families including Eric’s son, “I have a 9-year-old son who I like to call my little manager.” Loving sharing these moments with him, Bauza said, “It’s amazing because these characters shaped who I am now… to see my son also enjoy it and get the same jokes as I did as a kid, hits right here.”