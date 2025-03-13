Getty

Wendy Williams’ freedom was called into question Wednesday night after the cops were reportedly called while she was at dinner!

Williams, 60, was previously diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), but insists she is not cognitively impaired. The star, who is fighting a court-ordered guardianship, just passed a mental-capacity test.

TMZ reports that Wendy’s niece Alex Finnie was with the former talk show host as she returned to her assisted living facility the Coterie from Lenox Hill Hospital.

The women were in Wendy’s room before heading out to Max Tucci’s Tucci restaurant. After they left, TMZ reports the Coterie filed a police report, claiming Alex broke the law by taking Wendy from the facility.

The NYPD, however, tells us they don’t have a police report on record. "Extra" has also reached out to the Coterie for comment.

When Wendy and Alex returned from dinner, Williams spoke with reporters outside the Coterie, calling the ordeal “unbelievable.”

Wendy said, “Clearly, they are lying to me, saying I can go out and do what I want to do. This is my niece, Alex. She just flew in from Miami, okay? I just came from the hospital, so we are going out to celebrate.”

Alex added, “I was told that, at some point, the police were called because the Coterie here was saying allegedly that I took my aunt from this facility and whisked her away without any sort of confirmation or approval.”

TMZ points out that Wendy cannot leave her fifth-floor room without an attendant giving her elevator access. According to the outlet, an attendant walked Wendy and Alex to the lobby and out to an uber.

An attorney for Wendy’s guardian had also reached out to TMZ this week and stated that Williams could speak with her family and see them whenever she wanted, but that didn’t seem to be the case this time.

TMZ previously reported that the NYPD and Adult Protective Services are also looking into Wendy’s living situation.

Wendy was slated to appear on “The View” on Friday, but it is unclear now if that will happen. "Extra" spoke with Whoopi Goldberg at the opening of Planet Hollywood in NYC. She told us of Wendy being on the show, "I don’t know, but now I really want to call somebody and say, 'When is it happening? Is it happening?'"

Whoopi added that she has known Williams "forever," and said of reading about her in the news, "I try not to because until I see somebody, until I know, I don’t like to read, I don’t like to hear what people think is going on."

Last month, during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, Williams could be seen through a fifth-floor window as she spoke with Harvey over the phone from her room. She called her life “isolated.”

He asked her, “Are you allowed to go out?” and Wendy told him, “No. I am not allowed to go out,” adding, “I can call you, but you can’t call me.” She added her friends were not allowed to visit.

Williams told him, “In the last 30 days, I went out twice, for my teeth.”

Harvey told her, “I gotta say, even people who are in prison for murder get an hour a day outside, and you've only been outside in fresh air twice in the last 30 days?”

She said, “Yes, yes, yes, yes.”

Wendy, who does not have access to the internet, later insisted, “This system has failed from top to bottom regarding this guardianship and everybody involved with that. The system’s failed. I want my freedom back — how about that!”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Harvey about Wendy, and he shared, “My take is Wendy Williams is back to who she was.”

As for why she hasn’t been able to take control of the situation, Levin said, “She isn't because everything is stacked against her right now. She's dealing with a judge, a guardian, that have basically said, ‘You can't have visitors, nobody can call you, you can't have any internet.’ She is isolated, and at a point you surrender to that. Although she isn't now; she wants out of this thing.”

He also addressed her finances, saying, “I got to tell you, yes, she should have somebody handling her finances, and she agrees with that, so that nobody can take money from her… but that doesn't mean you lock somebody up.”

For more, watch "TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy" on Tubi.