Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly romancing each other!

A source close to Trump told People that the two have been secretly dating for a few months and her ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. is “cool” with the relationship.

Don Jr. and Vanessa called it quits in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Getty Images

Another insider told DailyMail.com, “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.”

The source added, “They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

Tiger and Vanessa might have met through their kids, who attend The Benjamin School.

Vanessa’s daughter Kai is an avid golfer, as is his son Charlie.

Getty Images

In February, Tiger was seen arriving at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines with Vanessa and Kai by his side.

Tiger is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, which keep him off the golf course for some time.

Looks like Tiger will be leaning on Vanessa for moral support!