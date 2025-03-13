Ray Nicholson Reveals Legendary Dad Jack Nicholson’s Best Advice (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson and Jacob Batalon star in the new action comedy “Novocaine.”

In the film, Jack’s character can’t feel pain due to a genetic disorder and turns his disability into a superpower to save the girl of his dreams, played by Amber, after she’s kidnapped during a bank robbery.

Despite all the big-screen beatings, Jack says he didn’t suffer any real injuries, telling us, “Surprisingly, with the amount my character does, no, I did not… My character took all the injuries for me, for sure.”

Amber added, “There was a whole time period… Three weeks were just Jack being John Wick, basically, and so I was really feeling for him.”

Ray says he had a blast playing the bank robber bad guy, admitting, “Being a heel is the most fun.”

He also dishes on the important advice he’s gotten from his legendary dad Jack Nicholson as he carves his own Hollywood career.

Getty Images

“I think that the most important thing is that I find my way,” Ray said. “You know, he came up at a completely different time than I did. Filmmakers are different, everything is different, but I think that ‘to thine own self be true’ is the most important thing, and that's what he left with me is just, whatever it is, be true to yourself.”

Meanwhile, Jacob was tight-lipped when asked about the new Spider-Man movie, saying, “I honestly don't know… I don't know if there is anything I can say or anything that's going to happen.”

Jack was a bit more candid about “The Boys,” sharing, “I'm working on Season 5 of ‘The Boys’ right now. I'm in Toronto. It's our last season. It's going to be very bittersweet, but we're about halfway done shooting and it's going to be awesome. I'm just going to miss everybody.”

Quaid added, “It's gonna be an incredible last season. I think it's a really great payoff.”