Getty Images

Singer Normani and NFL star DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf are engaged after two years of dating!

On Thursday, DK announced their engagement while talking to reporters after signing his new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Metcalf revealed that he had proposed to the Fifth Harmony alum just the day before!

He shared, “My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister’s Spring Break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring.”

As for how he popped the question, Metcalf revealed, “I started sending her flowers with a story, and then the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry?’ And she said yes.”

Normani was on hand Thursday in Pittsburgh, and Metcalf proudly told his fiancée, “Hold that rock up, baby!"

DK said he had been wanting to propose since last year, but opted to wait due to scheduling conflicts and “take an approach to where a schedule couldn't matter."