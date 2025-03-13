Getty Images

“Pretty Little Liars” alum Lucy Hale, 35, and “Too Hot to Handle” star Harry Jowsey, 27, are reportedly dating!

A source told People magazine that the romance is “super casual, but it's not brand-new."

Another insider shared with Us Weekly that Jowsey “initiated things” with Hale after sliding into her DMs on Instagram.

They “hit it off” immediately and connected over their shared sobriety, according to the second source.

Lucy, who is three years sober, is reportedly “very supportive” of Harry’s decision to abstain from alcohol.

“It’s casual and they are having fun, but Harry is very into Lucy,” the insider went on. “Friends around them think they are very cute and are a good, yet surprising match.”

“They are spending time together in [New York City],” the insider revealed.

Jowsey previously dated his “Perfect Match” co-star Jessica Vestal, but they split after she learned that he kissed their co-star Melinda Melrose.

Harry and Jessica got back together, but then called it quits after rumors started swirling about Harry and his “Dancing with the Stars” pro dance partner Rylee Arnold.

Lucy has been linked to Skeet Ulrich, Matt Rife, Ryan Rottman and Colton Underwood.

Years ago, Hale explained why she wanted to keep her relationships private, telling Rachel Bilson on her “Broad Ideas” podcast, “I think that you can find someone who you mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically connect with — like, a 10 out of 10 in each area. I think that is possible. I think so many people settle. I'm not gonna f**kin' settle. I'll die alone before I settle. It's so dramatic, but that's just how I feel."