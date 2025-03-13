Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has been missing from her talk show for over a week, and now some new reports are shedding light on what happened.

It started on March 3 when Simu Liu, who was slated as a guest, stepped in to host “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last minute. Kelly returned to host on March 3 and 4, but then took a break.

Since then, the show has enlisted Brooke Shields, Wanda Sykes and Molly Sims to fill in.

Now, TMZ sources say, "Kelly herself is completely fine. She's been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her."

A source at Entertainment Weekly adds that Kelly is not sick.

According to Deadline, Kelly is supposed to be back on the set of the show Thursday, but it is unclear when she’ll tape a new episode as guest hosts are already lined up.