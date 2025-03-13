Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively: Why Hugh Jackman Could Be Deposed

Getty Images

Taylor Swift has been dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal saga, but could Hugh Jackman be next?

A source told DailyMail.com that Hugh will likely be deposed if the case goes to trial.

They added, “There is no way that he cannot. Baldoni’s legal team is doing everything they need to do to get a full scope of Ryan’s conduct during the time that ‘It Ends with Us’ was filmed.”

Since Hugh and Ryan are close friends, the source noted that the Australian “was with Blake and Ryan many times in private during that time; his deposition will likely be crucial.”

“They are not going to leave any stone unturned,” the insider emphasized.

Hugh and Ryan were also co-stars in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which included a scene of Ryan playing Nicepool, which many speculate is a mocking of Baldoni.

The insider commented, “It's unlikely Hugh wasn't aware of this.”

Jackman even took part in the “It Ends with Us” press tour, grilling Blake’s co-star Brandon Sklenar about playing her on-screen lover in a prank interview.

The insider pointed out, “Hugh helped promote ‘It Ends with Us’ in the same way that Taylor did when they did their group shot for the cross-promo with ‘Deadpool.’ The timing of the premieres is also no coincidence.”

Jackman was also in attendance at the “It Ends with Us” premiere in NYC, which was full of drama. Blake and Justin watched the movie in two separate locations at the premiere, and they never shared the red carpet together. In his lawsuit, Baldoni claims he was “being held” in the basement due to the ugly feud.

Months after the premiere, Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.

Lively then sued Baldoni, and he sued her back for defamation. Both parties have also denied any wrongdoing.