Jamie Foxx on Black History Attacks: 'The More They Erase, the More We Replace’ (Exclusive)

Jamie Foxx spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere of “Number One on the Call Sheet,” his new documentary that explores the experiences of Black actors and actresses on their Hollywood journeys to game-changing leading roles.

Melvin asked, “What do you know now about being number one on the call sheet that you didn't know the first time you were?”

Jamie explained, “You didn't know that that exists when you're trying to make it. You didn’t know that there was a thing called number one of the call sheet… Look at Will [Smith] — he's been doing it for so long — and Denzel [Washington], and we get these chances to step up. I like to sort of lead the artistic charge… We’re playing make-believe at the highest level… There is pressure on you, but good pressure, and it feels good to be able to do it in such fashion.”

Foxx called in some of his famous friends for the two-part doc, saying, “Then to be able to get all these guys together to talk about it… How hard it is in Hollywood to get a yes. You know how hard it is to get a yes…? And we promised all those guys — Kevin Hart, [Dwayne The Rock Johnson], everybody: We don't want to let your feet touch the ground. We want this to be an incredible moment in your life… that you could look on and be, ‘Man, I'm glad I went down there.’”

As for why the project is important now, Jamie spoke about attacks on Black history.

The Oscar winner said, “They trying to erase everything we do… They talking about DEI, affirmative action, we don’t need Black history. Why you picking on our history?” He added, “The more you erase, the more we replace… Let us all be American… We give so much to the culture.”

He went on, “I think it's great that it came along in this time... It makes my father proud. He's a Black history teacher for 19 years and he's like, ‘Man, good job. Keep putting points on the board, man, because later on down the line, it'll all make sense.’”

Jamie also talked about his new deal with FOX, saying, “That’s the best deal for me. We're idea machines. You're going to see a lot of great things… We got some things coming.”