Getty Images

“Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin has filed for divorce from wife Victoria, who was recently arrested for allegedly hiring a hit man to kill him.

On Wednesday, Aaron filed divorce docs in Las Vegas, asking that spousal support not be given to either party. He also requested that his legal fees be paid.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Aaron and Victoria’s “views, tastes, likes, and dislikes” have “become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife.”

The docs say they tied the knot in 2020, but Instagram posts confirm the couple actually postponed their wedding until 2022 because of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Victoria was arrested for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after an alleged murder-for-hire plot was uncovered.

TMZ reported that Victoria was allegedly texting with an inmate in Florida who was in charge of hiring the hit man. The messages reportedly included one that said, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

The plot was foiled when corrections officers seized the inmate’s cell phone as contraband.

TMZ reported that Victoria planned to pay the hit man $11,515 for the murder and had already sent $2,500 up front.

Police claim the plan was to have the hit man kill Aaron while he was shooting “Ghost Adventures” on location in California.

Victoria allegedly sent the inmate Aaron’s location and schedule in October.

At one point, the inmate allegedly texted the hit man, asking, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room... I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

Aaron, however, is alive — and it is unclear what transpired in October.

According to the outlet, Vanessa is in custody and being held on $100,000 bail.

After the arrest, TMZ says Victoria denied wanting her husband dead but said she was fantasizing about life without him. She confirmed they were having marital problems but claims she doesn’t recall sending any messages about having him killed.