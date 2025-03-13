YouTube

Dawn Robinson, a singer from the ’90s girl group En Vogue, opened up to fans about living in her car for the past three years.

Robinson took to YouTube to share her story, insisting this is not a “woe is me” situation.

The 58-year-old explained, “For the past three, almost three, years, I have been living in my car.”

Dawn was relieved to tell the world her secret, saying, “I said it! Oh, my God, it's out. I've been living in my car.”

Robinson recalled how she was living with her parents in Las Vegas back in 2020, saying, “That was wonderful, until it wasn’t.”

The Grammy nominee continued, “I was like, ‘Let me get out of here.’ I was sleeping in my car for maybe about a month in Vegas and then the guy that was co-managing me at the time was living in L.A. and he said, ‘You need to come back to L.A.’… He said that I could stay with him.”

Once she got to L.A., she could see that his place wasn’t big enough for her and her dog, so she moved into a hotel for eight months.

The manager was paying for her hotel room at a steep cost, but when she tried to get help with an apartment, he would always find an excuse as to why it wouldn’t work.

She said, “I knew he was playing games… Sometimes I think… people want to trap you and keep you in a situation where you're vulnerable and depending on them, and I wasn't the one… So, yeah, I got out of there.”

Dawn continued, “I told my assistant one day I have been researching car life. There's a whole community of people that live in their cars and a whole community of people that live in their RVs and a whole community of people that live in vans… I loved what I was seeing.”

Looking back, she said, “March 9, 2022 is when I left the hotel and I got to Malibu… I felt free.”

Robinson went on, “I didn't regret anything,” but confessed, “That first night was scary, but then as I got to know what to do in my car and how to do it — like, how to cover my windows, and you don't talk to certain people, you're careful of telling people that you're alone, as a woman especially. I'm a celebrity; I don't just divulge that to people.”

Sharing some logistics, she said, “Just so you guys know, I have a gym membership and I shower there.”

Dawn also told the story of losing her dog Max, saying, “My dog ended up passing away in my car… That was hard… I miss him now. It's like I'm really on my own.”

Reflecting on her past fame, Robinson said, “If you would have said to me while I was in En Vogue, ‘You're going to be living in your car one day,’ I would be like, ‘Huh? No.’”

She insisted, “It is not something that I would have chosen, but I'm glad that I put myself out here. I'm glad that I did it. I have no shame.”

Dawn added, “Would I have an apartment right now? If I had a choice, I would, I'm not going to lie. But am I glad that I did this? Absolutely proud of what I've accomplished.”

She called it an “adventure,” and she’s been filming her journey with hopes of making a documentary.

Dawn said, “When I succeed again, because I will, when I'm on top again… that life is going to be amazing.”

She could envision a “number-one documentary,” saying, “People have to see what this is like.”

Robinson explained, “Society tends to look down on people for living off-grid… but that's the beauty of it, learning that I can do all these things myself.”