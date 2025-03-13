‘Drop’: Brandon Sklenar Is Happy to Let Meghann Fahy Be the Action Star! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brandon Sklenar and Meghann Fahy sipped on some lemon drops while they chatted with "Extra" about their new thriller "Drop" during SXSW 2025.

The movie has Brandon taking a back seat to Meghann when it came to the action, but he was happy to let her do all the crazy stunts, like dangling from a building!

He joked with Fahy, “You were dangling in the harness. She loves being in that harness. She’s like, ‘Can I just hang out here?’”

Meghann laughed, "They could not get me out of that harness."

Brandon also quipped that she was "pretty much Joan Wick," adding, "I'm here for it."

Meghann admitted, “It was my first time doing some of that stuff. It’s very much choreography, and I found it really intimidating to be honest, because I wasn’t really prepared for how much the performance sells the action. I was very, like, in my head, that the action wasn’t right and so then I felt like I had to figure out how to, like, act the action while doing the action, if that makes sense... I was really surprised to learn, you have to go, like I said, fully commit, which can feel embarrassing."

She also gave Brandon some props for his “cool dive” in the film, saying, “Talk about John Wick!"

In the movie, Fahy plays Violet, a widowed mother whose first date with the handsome Henry (Sklenar) turns into a nightmare when she receives phone messages from a mysterious figure threatening to kill her son unless she kills Henry.

They both spoke about loving that it was so clever and full of twists and turns.

Meghann shared, "Even though there's such a huge component of, like, the phone and everything, which is very current, there's something that felt very old-fashioned thriller to me, like, classic thriller."

Brandon added, “When I first read the script, it moved so quickly… I didn’t see the twist coming at all at the end… definitely genuinely took me by surprise.”

Meghann agreed, “It kind of creates an environment where I could be anybody that you meet in the restaurant.”

The pair also opened up about building their friendship while shooting the movie, nothing that it was the first time they had worked together.

Brandon shared, “We just became really, really good friends, and it was awesome because we were in the same location. We’re in that restaurant every day, in the same seat, in the same wardrobe. It’s very ‘Groundhog Day,’ like, 'Oh, we’re still here.' It's in real time pretty much... I had never done anything like that, where you're just in one location and one costume."

"It was a unique challenge," Meghann noted.

"It was," Brandon agreed. "Trying to make that interesting and alive and not feel monotonous... Definitely helps if you geuninely dig the person you're working with and you get along really well."

In the spirit of their date night thriller, Meghann and Brandon also spilled on their favorite date spots, go-do drink orders, pick-up lines, and more.