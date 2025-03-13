Getty Images

Doug Kiker, who appeared on Season 18 of “American Idol,” has died. He was 32.

His ex-fiancée Valerie Cook confirmed the news to TMZ. She underscored how heartbroken she is that his kids have lost their father.

According to the site, Kiker’s official cause of death has not been determined.

Doug’s family members also honored him on Facebook.

His sister Angela Evans wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker he was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! Your singing with the Angel's now Bubba Please pray for our family as we go threw this very difficult time.”

Another sister, Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, posted, “Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma.”

The family also set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his funeral costs, calling him “the most sincere souls and most hilarious person of all.”