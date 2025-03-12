Menendez Brothers Case: Gavin Newsom Says Final Parole Board Hearings Set for June

Getty Images

Erik and Lyle Menendez’s future in prison will mostly be decided in the next 3 months.

On Tuesday, California governor Gavin Newsom gave an update on the case on his podcast "This Is Gavin Newsom," just days after Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman announced that he would withdraw the brothers’ request for resentencing.

Newsom shared, “On June 13, both Lyle and Eric Menendez independently will have their final hearing.”

Newsom recently requested the parole board conduct “a risk assessment investigation” to determine if the brothers pose a public safety threat if they were released.

Referencing the investigation, Newsom said, “A report then will be submitted to me on the 13th of June for consideration. We will submit that report to the judge for the resentencing, and that will weigh into our independent analysis of whether or not to move forward with the clemency application to support a commutation of this case.”

Newsom commented on Hochman’s withdrawal, saying, “So, this was a very significant announcement from the DA this week, but it doesn’t fundamentally change the facts as it relates to the independent investigation in my office, the Board of Parole hearings, or fundamentally change or alter the process that’s underway with the resentencing.”

Days ago, “Extra” spoke with Hochman, who insisted that the brothers need to “unequivocally and sincerely admit for the first time in 30 years that they have been lying this entire time,” and then the “court should consider those new insights.”