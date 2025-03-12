Melissa Gorga Thinks ‘RHONJ’ Revamp Is ‘Needed,’ Will Be Mix of Old & New (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Melissa and Joe Gorga attended the grand reopening of Planet Hollywood in NYC Tuesday, where “Extra” asked Melissa about the return of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Melissa told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi she believes there will be a “revamping.”

She said, “This is my opinion: They're going to do some type of hybrid. They're going to keep a couple, bring some new faces in — which I think it's needed, by the way. I'm not mad at it. I'm looking to having my summer off, you know. Every summer we film at my shore house, so I'm excited to actually have a summer.”

Joe quipped, “She wants to hang out with me.”

“I’m not mad at the pause,” Melissa reiterated. “I know everybody’s mad at it. I’m really not.”

Gorga said she doesn’t fear cancellation, saying, “I think they're regrouping… Jersey's not going anywhere — I don't think it's happening.”

When Mona mentioned that it may be time for a shake-up on the show, Melissa responded, “I think Bravo is saying that out loud as well. I don't think they're going to redo the whole cast. I think they're going to keep a couple and bring a couple and, you know, who knows? We'll see what happens.”

Melissa also has a birthday coming up, and she dished on how they plan to celebrate.

She shared, “I never really asked for gifts. I do like that we have like a group of friends that go out to dinner every year, and I get excited over that. We always have, like, a fun night out. I told Joe, ‘I'm, like, you know, I can't organize the birthday dinner, like, you're going to have to organize that,’ so he's been working on it.”

Joe added, “I'm trying, but… I had to let her know, I said, ‘Listen, we're going out to dinner for your birthday. Where do you want to go?’ ’cause she's the one, she changes, she has to be in control, so I'm just like I had to get involved.”

Melissa chimed in, saying, “They have to have really good Cosmos or else I don't want to go.”

Joe admitted, “When I first met her, I used to be romantic, set all these things up. Now she just gets involved too much.”

As for the big night at Planet Hollywood, Melissa said she was excited to see Boy George!